Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 2,126 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $127,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,799.30. This trade represents a 11.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $98,901.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,126,499.68. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,451. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

