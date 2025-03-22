Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 92,072 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,072 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 166,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,775,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 245,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 149,972 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The firm had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

