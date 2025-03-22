Natixis Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,989 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 46.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Price Performance

NYSE:NGG opened at $63.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $72.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

