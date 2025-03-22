Nervos Network (CKB) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $239.08 million and $15.05 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,062.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.00108205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.66 or 0.00385024 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.41 or 0.00256251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00021274 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00040142 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 46,901,419,505 coins and its circulating supply is 46,171,665,026 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.