Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,200,485,000 after acquiring an additional 198,148 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,016.78.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $960.29 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $959.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $856.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This trade represents a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total value of $31,853,653.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $101,241.12. This trade represents a 99.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.