Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 0% Higher – Still a Buy?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $967.00 and last traded at $959.72. Approximately 1,525,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,444,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $959.49.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research raised Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,016.78.

Netflix Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $959.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $856.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total value of $29,933,831.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,876.48. The trade was a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

