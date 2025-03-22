Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2025

Newmont (TSE:NGTFree Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$66.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. CLSA raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NGT

Newmont Stock Down 0.7 %

Newmont stock opened at C$67.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$45.99 and a 12-month high of C$81.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$63.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.01 billion, a PE ratio of -44.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Newmont (TSE:NGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.