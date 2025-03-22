Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$66.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. CLSA raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.50.

Newmont Stock Down 0.7 %

About Newmont

Newmont stock opened at C$67.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$45.99 and a 12-month high of C$81.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$63.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.01 billion, a PE ratio of -44.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

