NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Increased by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.7% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,055,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,382,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.30 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

