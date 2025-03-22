NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of AXQ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.