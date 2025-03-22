NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lifted by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6,029.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $516,166,000 after buying an additional 6,709,985 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1,209,638.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,508,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $575,342,000 after buying an additional 6,507,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,541,246,000 after buying an additional 3,121,929 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 358.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,015,267 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $228,165,000 after buying an additional 2,357,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,438,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 5.4 %

NIKE stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

