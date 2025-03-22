NIOX Group (LON:NIOX) Shares Up 21.1% – What’s Next?

NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 21.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76.80 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 73.60 ($0.95). Approximately 4,285,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 457% from the average daily volume of 769,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.80 ($0.79).

The stock has a market cap of £30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3,045.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About NIOX Group

NIOX Group Plc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a non-invasive and point-of-care system that comprises a small portable device and a range of consumables, including sensors, individual disposable mouthpieces, and breathing handles for the measurement of FeNo level in patients.

