Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) to Issue $0.98 Dividend

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.9791 per share on Monday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 19.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Friday, March 7th.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

