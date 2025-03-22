Norman R. Hames Sells 5,000 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,653,380.98. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
RadNet Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of RadNet stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -703.47 and a beta of 1.85. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.46.
RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.42 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RDNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on RadNet from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised RadNet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RadNet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.
RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.
