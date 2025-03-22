Northern Electric (LON:NTEA) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Northern Electric PLC (LON:NTEA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.61), with a volume of 73985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.50 ($1.62).

Northern Electric Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £139.91 million and a P/E ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 123.74.

About Northern Electric

(Get Free Report)

Northern Electric PLC’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.