Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stake Lessened by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 528.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $98.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average is $102.37. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $79.32 and a 52-week high of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $429,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,242,722. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Landers sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,401.60. This represents a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

