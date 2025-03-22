Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. cut its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,756 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 33,658 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,323,261 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,330,000 after buying an additional 44,610,091 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,610,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,898,000 after buying an additional 5,639,383 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at about $14,193,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 4,059.9% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,510,040 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 1,473,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,665,537 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,028,000 after buying an additional 1,398,225 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

KGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. CIBC raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

