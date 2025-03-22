Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Grows Stake in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in BBB Foods were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BBB Foods during the third quarter worth $230,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in BBB Foods by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in BBB Foods during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BBB Foods during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in BBB Foods by 95.9% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBBB stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. BBB Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on BBB Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

