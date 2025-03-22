Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $413,000 Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. decreased its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 1,008.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $44.36 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $273,978.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $821,936.79. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $32,740,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $316,133.40. This represents a 99.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,979,251 shares of company stock worth $142,232,560. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

