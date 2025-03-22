Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Colliers International Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in Colliers International Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGI opened at $122.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $101.01 and a one year high of $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.12.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIGI. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Colliers Securities set a $160.00 price objective on Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. CIBC began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.40.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

