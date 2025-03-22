Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Purchases 1,458 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLOB. StockNews.com raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Globant from $217.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globant from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.71.

NYSE GLOB opened at $130.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $238.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.20 and a 200 day moving average of $202.85.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.42 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. Equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

