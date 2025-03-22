Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $852,732,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 436.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $661,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975,110 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2,043.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $207,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,546,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $406,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,102,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $248,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,588 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

