Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 15,820 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,820 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $61.92 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.34, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76.
In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $897,866.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,831.23. This trade represents a 15.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $1,042,090.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,561.36. This represents a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,827 shares of company stock worth $3,322,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
