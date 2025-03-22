Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 22,604 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. cut its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,604 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 13.0% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 8,467,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,846,000 after purchasing an additional 975,163 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $47,685,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Celestica by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,084,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,451,000 after acquiring an additional 301,563 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Celestica by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 279,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,808,000 after acquiring an additional 172,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $7,668,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE:CLS opened at $96.09 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $144.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.17.

In related news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 52,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $6,707,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,776,924.18. This trade represents a 9.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $914,137.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,278.08. This represents a 42.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 959,381 shares of company stock valued at $119,142,019. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

