Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Trims Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lessened its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in ING Groep by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 166,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 41,457 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in ING Groep by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 120,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,381,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,989,000 after acquiring an additional 74,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.
ING Groep Stock Performance
Shares of ING opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.44. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $20.79.
ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
ING Groep Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.
ING Groep Profile
ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.
