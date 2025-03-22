Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,636 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,241,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,613,000 after purchasing an additional 621,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,522,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,481,000 after acquiring an additional 261,925 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 864.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,864,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,547,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,285,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,533,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,196,000 after purchasing an additional 91,377 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.94.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

