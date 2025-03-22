Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.60 and traded as low as $24.95. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 18,449 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NWFL. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NWFL

Norwood Financial Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $231.58 million, a PE ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). Norwood Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwood Financial Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Norwood Financial

In other news, Director Ronald R. Schmalzle purchased 2,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $67,740.09. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,890.24. This represents a 20.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Norwood Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 280.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,394,000. 28.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwood Financial

(Get Free Report)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.