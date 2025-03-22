Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.95 and last traded at $78.90. Approximately 999,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,398,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $344.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

