Numbers Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $863,348.68 (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Numbers Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a market cap of $14.88 million and $863,348.68 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Numbers Protocol

Numbers Protocol’s genesis date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 763,463,491 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 763,463,491 with 753,400,507 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.02274469 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $887,022.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numbers Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numbers Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

