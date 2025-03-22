Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 112.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,252 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Bain Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $998,601,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,824,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 32.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,814,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,730,000 after purchasing an additional 695,567 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5,473.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 479,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,325,000 after purchasing an additional 470,717 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 544,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,313,000 after purchasing an additional 382,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $392,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,210.90. This trade represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $533,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,288. This represents a 69.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,609,206 shares of company stock valued at $417,458,120. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.93. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

