Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.70 and traded as low as $5.41. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 630,144 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 398,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

