Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.70 and traded as low as $5.41. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 630,144 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
