OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.40 and traded as high as $12.58. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 41,420 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.40. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 8.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.
