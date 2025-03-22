Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.18. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oncternal Therapeutics
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.