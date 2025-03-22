Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.18. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

