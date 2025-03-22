ONUS Self Reported Market Cap Hits $20.90 Million (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, ONUS has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ONUS has a market capitalization of $20.90 million and approximately $418,458.36 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000686 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84,080.41 or 0.99860024 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,402.60 or 0.99055003 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ONUS Profile

ONUS launched on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 96,200,088 coins and its circulating supply is 36,200,088 coins. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 96,036,815.124126 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.57542769 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $487,021.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

