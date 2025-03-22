Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 546,276,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 219,648,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.02. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

About Oracle Power

(Get Free Report)

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.