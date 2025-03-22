OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,960 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Manner Carrie Eglinton purchased 78,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $247,668.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,259,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,941.60. The trade was a 6.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth J. Mcgrath purchased 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,690.95. The trade was a 20.85 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 190,284 shares of company stock worth $600,348 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSUR opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of -0.02. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $6.38.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

