Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) Director Mario Jacob Buys 10,000 Shares

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) Director Mario Jacob purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$10,600.00.
Orbit Garant Drilling Stock Performance
Orbit Garant Drilling stock opened at C$1.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$44.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.47 and a 12 month high of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.84.
Orbit Garant Drilling Company Profile
