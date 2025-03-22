Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) Director Mario Jacob Buys 10,000 Shares

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) Director Mario Jacob purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$10,600.00.

Orbit Garant Drilling Stock Performance

Orbit Garant Drilling stock opened at C$1.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$44.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.47 and a 12 month high of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.84.

Orbit Garant Drilling Company Profile

Featured Articles

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc is a Canadian based drilling company providing services to mining companies through all stages of exploration, development, and production. The company operates a surface and underground diamond drilling business. The firm also manufactures conventional drill rigs while also manufacturing and providing other support equipment such as water recirculation systems, heat recovery systems, and fuel-efficient systems.

