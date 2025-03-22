OriginTrail Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000467 BTC on major exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $196.33 million and $1.73 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,295,032 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

