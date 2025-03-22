Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Shares Up 3.4% – What’s Next?

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 55,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Orosur Mining Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Orosur Mining

Orosur Mining Inc engages in identifying and advancing mineral projects in South America. Its flagship project is the Anzá gold project located in the Middle Cauca Belt in northern Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

