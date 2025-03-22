Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $19,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $90.12 and a 1 year high of $106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.31.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 1,700 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.91, for a total value of $163,047.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,748.57. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $3,119,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,127.67. The trade was a 99.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,553 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Otis Worldwide

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.