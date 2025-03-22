Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OUST. Northland Capmk raised Ouster to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ouster by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 75,470 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Ouster by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ouster by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ouster by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
