Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 473,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 37,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter.

Get Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF alerts:

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OVB opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 million, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.33. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

About Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF

The Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to U.S. Investment-grade bonds combined with a U.S OVB was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.