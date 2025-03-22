Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC decreased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,977,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,898,000 after buying an additional 733,819 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,476,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,800,000 after acquiring an additional 349,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,355,000 after acquiring an additional 248,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GEHC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

GEHC opened at $81.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.02.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile



GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

