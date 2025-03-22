Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Makes New $414,000 Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 102,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

