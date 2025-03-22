Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $867,906,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,029,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,897,000. Matauro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,557,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 213.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 525,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after buying an additional 357,941 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.03. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

