Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells $26,991,700.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 310,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $26,991,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $51,545.44. The trade was a 99.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Friday, March 14th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

PLTR opened at $90.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.92. The company has a market cap of $213.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,233,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $639,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.