Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Stake Raised by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 204.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 412,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $25.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. TD Securities cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

