Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 33.78 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 71 ($0.92). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 67.60 ($0.87), with a volume of 3,364,539 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.11. The firm has a market cap of £939.80 million, a PE ratio of -61.39 and a beta of -0.36.

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing the Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on state land on the Alaska North Slope (“ANS”), onshore USA where, following issue of the new leases, it will have a 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres. Certified contingent resources attributable to these projects exceeds 1 billion barrels of marketable liquids, located adjacent to Alaska’s Trans Alaska Pipeline System (“TAPS”).

Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of $5-$10/bbl of recoverable resources by end 2028.

