Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 33.78 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 71 ($0.92). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 67.60 ($0.87), with a volume of 3,364,539 shares traded.
Pantheon Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.11. The firm has a market cap of £939.80 million, a PE ratio of -61.39 and a beta of -0.36.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of $5-$10/bbl of recoverable resources by end 2028.
