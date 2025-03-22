Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 495 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 40,868.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,161,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094,802 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,337,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,860,000 after acquiring an additional 367,771 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 701,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,153,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV opened at $128.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

