Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,832 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,411 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 15.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.1152 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Articles

