Parallel Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $537.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $511.97 and a 12-month high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

